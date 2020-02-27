A Kansas man has been arrested in connection to the Saturday morning homicide on East 17th Street in Sedalia.
Daniel Fernandez, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with felony second-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, felony second-degree kidnapping and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
“Folks had been working, not around the clock but near,” Sedalia Police Cmdr. David Woolery told the Democrat on Wednesday. “We’ve been developing some leads and we ended up making an arrest last night (Tuesday) in Johnson County, Kansas.”
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at approximately 6:40 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street for a man lying in the roadway. Officers located a deceased white male, identified as Robert G. Fox Jr., lying in the roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to another SPD report, an autopsy was conducted Monday and confirmed the victim died from a gunshot wound.
The SPD Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and began processing the crime scene with patrol officers. There was “very limited information” available at the scene, according to a press release.
“There really wasn’t much to go on to start with,” Woolery said. “Sometimes they come a little easier and sometimes it’s clawing and scratching for everything. This was kind of a hard one.”
Investigators began developing leads and working the case. Detectives were able to establish money was owed to a subject in the Kansas City, Kansas, area stemming from illegal activity. Detectives also found that prior to the incident Fox was in a vehicle parked on East 17th Street when an altercation occurred and Fox was shot in the chest. Fox was able to get out of the vehicle before it fled the scene.
Evidence led officers to a subject in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. Detectives were able to track the suspect vehicle to Sedalia prior to the homicide and back to the Kansas City, Kansas, area after the incident, which provided additional leads in the case.
According to the release, with the assistance of the Career Criminal Task Force that operates in the greater Kansas City Metro area, the suspect vehicle was located in Mission, Kansas, on Tuesday evening. Detectives from the Sedalia Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to Kansas to interview additional witnesses and a suspect was developed. Fernandez was apprehended in Overland Park, Kansas, without incident.
Fernandez is being held on a no-bond warrant pending extradition to Pettis County.
The department is continuing to investigate the homicide and is working to locate all the individuals responsible.
“I had two investigators in Johnson County, Kansas, that were working on it up there with their (Kansas) task force…” Woolery explained. “Detectives worked pretty much all night, I think they got back into town at 6 or 7 this morning and had made a lot of really good headway. We’re still following several leads.”
Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the SPD Criminal Investigations Bureau and/or SPD Detective John Fellows at 660-827-7812 ex. 1247.
