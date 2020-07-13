One person is dead and five others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the dining room at Wendy’s on Monday night.
According to Sedalia Police Department Cpl. A.J. Silvey, at 5:58 p.m. a truck was traveling south on South Limit Avenue when it suddenly veered east and left the roadway in front of the American Inn, 1217 S. Limit Ave. It traveled through some landscaping and then struck the front of the Wendy’s dining room, 1301 S. Limit Ave.
“Exactly why (the vehicle left the road), we don’t know yet,” Silvey said.
Silvey said eight people were in the front portion of the dining room when the truck crashed into the restaurant. Five people were injured and one person was killed. Silvey said of those five, one was seriously injured and was taken by Life Flight to a Columbia hospital. Another of those five was a small boy who was badly injured but will be OK, Silvey said. The other individuals suffered minor injuries.
Names were not released as SPD was still notifying next of kin.
Silvey said the driver, who was not identified, was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center as a precaution before being taken to the Pettis County Jail.
“State charges are being requested for suspicion of DWI and then there will be more charges following pending the investigation,” Silvey said. “There’s going to be more, but we don’t know what.”
Almost the entire glass front of Wendy’s was destroyed, with glass strewn along the sidewalk and inside the building. Bricks had been thrown into the dining area by the crash and could be seen on the floor next to a table that still had food and food wrappers on it from someone’s dinner meal.
A crew from Don’s Truck Towing removed the truck from the building around 8 p.m. as crews from the Sedalia Fire Department, Sedalia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were on scene. The Pettis County Ambulance District had also previously been on scene. An employee from the City of Sedalia Public Works Department arrived around 8 p.m. to inspect the structural integrity of the building as first responders worked the scene.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours.
(2) comments
How can they arrest the driver? They think DWI? maybe it was a heart attack pr stroke? oh no not in Sedalia lets destroy a person that more fun. Remember June 13th 2020 a deputy put 5 bullets in a innocent 25 year old woman. Guess Law enforcement here hasn't learn their lesson from that or whats going on around the country. I doubt any charges filed will hold up in a court of law.
Shut up, Rick.
