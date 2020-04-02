As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors heard an update Thursday night on how the district is handling the situation locally.
The board met in person and streamed it live on YouTube for the public. EMS Chief Eric Dirck said the district and the rest of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force are working to be “as prepared as possible.” While there are only two confirmed cases in Pettis County, PCAD is putting precautions in place.
Dirck said there are screening questions asked by dispatch and PCAD staff such as if the patient has recently traveled or if they have any of the common symptoms of COVID-19. If PCAD staff can handle the patient without assistance from the Sedalia Fire Department, firefighters won’t stay at the scene to avoid the risk of exposing more people.
As for staff, their temperature is checked twice a day and there is a self-reporting questionnaire with screening questions.
Dirck said that while the PCAD crew is in “good health and good spirits,” district procedures have “changed dramatically.” All PCAD buildings are now closed to the public and staff is looking at new ways to prevent infection.
“The silver lining in this is we’re learning a lot of things we can do better in the future,” Dirck said. “One is limiting people coming in uniform and leaving in uniform, that should not be happening. We’re looking at an extra washer and dryer so people aren’t taking their uniforms home to their families. About 20% of New York’s EMS staff is out sick right now. The last thing we want to do is expand that or take it home to their families.”
Staff is also looking at decontamination units for the ambulances. The district has ultraviolet lights to disinfect and staff is wiping equipment down, but Dirck said they are looking at foggers to spray in the units. He said he would have more information about the foggers at a later meeting but estimated they would cost about $350 each, which is within Dirck’s cost range to purchase without board approval.
As is the case with most health care agencies across the country, PCAD’s supply of personal protective equipment is dwindling. Dirck said PCAD has about two and a half to three weeks supply of PPE. He told the board he may be spending some additional money this month to build up a reserve of PPE and order certain medications that are also in short supply nationally.
“I would like to be able to use it (PPE) on every single patient but with the shortage we can’t so we have to be selective about how we use it, how we use it on ourselves,” Dirck said. “We can use some of those M95s (masks) up to five patient contacts if there are no contaminants.”
Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson echoed Dirck’s statements, saying things are changing daily and those in the medical field are learning as they go while trying to keep their staff safe.
“Just yesterday there was some information that came out about EMS folks not intubating a patient in the field,” Gustafson said. “That procedure, you have to get too close to the patient’s face and there’s a lot of exhaled air ... We’re putting things in place to make sure if we do have to intubate a patient it is a last resort. We’ll let the hospital do it with the proper gowns and hoods so our folks aren’t exposed.”
Gustafson said medical officials are expecting the COVID-19 peak in Missouri to happen in mid-May so there will be increasing numbers over the next six weeks. He noted that means PCAD staff will be in contact with patients who haven’t been diagnosed but are “shedding virus.”
“So we just have to be super cautious, we can’t take anything for granted,” Gustafson said. “It might be a sprained ankle or vehicle crash and we just have to assume that patient might be COVID positive.”
Chairman Nick Gerke announced board member Greg Nehring submitted his letter of resignation. Gerke suggested that at the next meeting, the board could appoint Mark Buckley to fill the vacancy until the June 2 General Municipal Election. Buckley was the only candidate to file for the District 5 seat, so he would eventually take over Nehring’s seat.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved a bid from EMS MC for billing services.
• Tabled the decision on a billing collections bid until the next meeting.
• Approved a bid from Greg Wehrman for mowing services at PCAD properties.
• Heard information from Assistant EMS Chief Roy Pennington about leasing ambulances and extended warranties for ambulance units as requested by the board during a previous meeting.
Nehring was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.