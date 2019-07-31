The Pettis County 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Show was July 14-15 at the Swine Pavilion on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The 2019 Show had 253 animals with 84 youth showing their animals.
This year’s award winners are listed as follows:
Beef Showmanship: Junior: Reagan Sneed, Zach Cordes; Senior: Charlotte Lloyd, Wesley Lloyd.
Dairy Goats Showmanship: Junior: no entry; Senior: Kialee Garrett.
Goats Showmanship: Junior: no entry; senior: Jonathan Curtis.
Poultry Showmanship: Junior: Rylee Donaldson; Senior: Charlotte Lloyd.
Rabbits Showmanship: Junior: Noah Garrett; Senior: Hannah Anderson.
Sheep Showmanship: Junior: Katherine Berry; Senior: Remingtin March.
Swine Showmanship: Junior: Elliott Cooley, Elyse Cooley; Senior: Mason Locke, Addie Berry.
Champion Breeding Stock and market animal awards were awarded to:
Dairy Goats
Kialee Garrett, Best Jr. Doe in Show, Best Sr. Doe in Show, Nigerian Dwarf Doe.
Marlys Kanneman, Sr. Champion, Reserve Sr. Champion, Jr. Champion Sable Doe.
Kialee Garrett, Sr. Champion, Reserve Sr. Champion, Jr. Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe.
Addison Withrich, Reserve Jr. Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe.
Riley Edmunds, Sr. Champion, Reserve Sr. Champion, Jr. Champion, Reserve Jr. Champion, Nubian Doe.
Meat Goats
Jonathan Curtis, Overall Grand Champion Market Goat.
Poultry
Josiah Donaldson, Best in Show.
Hannah Blankenship, Reserve Best in Show.
Rabbits
Hannah Anderson, Overall Grand Champion.
Brooke Anderson, Overall Reserve Grand Champion.
Hannah Anderson, Best 4 Class Doe, Mini Lop.
Kasey Johnson-Adkins, Best 4 Class Buck, Mini Rex.
Brooke Anderson, Best 6 Class Doe, New Zealand.
Brooke Anderson, Best 6 Class Buck, New Zealand.
Sheep
Addie Berry, Champion Other & Best of Breed Ram.
Addie Berry, Champion Other Ewe & Best of Breed Ewe.
Aaron Breheim, Champion Market Lamb.
Harley Rumsey, Reserve Champion Market Lamb.
Swine
Breeding Stock
Elliott Cooley, Overall Grand Champion Breeding Stock.
Elyse Cooley, Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Stock.
Ella Black, Berkshire Grand Champion Gilt.
Charlotte Lloyd, Berkshire Reserve Champion Gilt.
Bailey Hawkins, Chester White Grand Champion Gilt.
Jorjia Fosnow, Duroc Grand Champion Gilt.
Mason Locke, Poland Grand Champion Gilt.
Austin Hawkins, Poland Reserve Champion Gilt.
Ella Black, Spot Grand Champion Gilt.
Mallory Kroeger, Spot Reserve Champion Gilt.
Elliott Cooley, Yorkshire Grand Champion Gilt.
Gavin West, All Other Breed Grand Champion Gilt.
Gage West, All Other Breed Reserve Champion.
Chase Bybee, Crossbred Reserve Champion Gilt.
Elyse Cooley, Crossbred Grand Champion Gilt.
Cole Luttrell, Crossbred Reserve Champion.
Market Hogs
Elliott Cooley, Overall Grand Champion Market Hog.
Cole Luttrell, Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog.
Kiersten Luttrell, Berkshire Reserve Champion.
Jorjia Fosnow, Chester White Grand Champion Market Hog.
Bailey Hawkins, Chester White Reserve Champion Market Hog.
Cole Luttrell, Duroc Grand Champion Market Hog.
Elyse Cooley, Duroc Reserve Champion Market Hog.
Charlotte Lloyd, Hampshire Grand Champion Market Hog.
Winsten Berry, Poland Grand Champion Market Hog.
Mallory Kroeger, Spot Grand Champion Market Hog.
Austin Hawkins, Spot Reserve Champion.
Kiersten Luttrell, Yorkshire Grand Champion.
Bailey Hawkins, Yorkshire Reserve Champion.
Gabe Burkhalter, All Other Breed Grand Champion.
Gage West, All Other Breed Reserve Champion.
Kiersten Luttrell, Crossbred Reserve Market Hog.
Beef
Breeding Stock
Reagan Sneed, Overall Grand Champion Female, Hereford.
Aevery Black, Overall Reserve Champion Female, Hereford.
Haleigh Ferguson, Overall Grand Champion Bull, Hereford.
Zach Cordes, Overall Reserve Champion Bull, Charolais Cross.
Dylan Deuschle, Grand Champion Cross Female.
Wesley Lloyd, Reserve Champion Cross Female.
Macy Reed, Champion Bred & Owned Female.
Steers
Dylan Deuschle, Overall Grand Champion Steer.
Kaelyn Teague, Overall Reserve Champion Steer.
Champion Charolais, Dylan Deuschle.
Champion Hereford, Reagan Sneed.
Champion Simmental, Charlotte Lloyd.
Champion Crossbred, Kaelyn Teaque.
Reserve Champion Hereford, Haleigh Ferguson.
Reserve Champion Crossbred, Miranda Tyler.
Five- to 8-year-olds and 8- to 12-year-olds may show Bobby Calves. Participants who showed Bobby Calves: Blaine Arnett, Cooper Arnett, Hunter Arnett, Raylend Asbury, Alaina Camirand, Emily Breheim, Elijah Dehan, Mackinzie Hall, Hayden Schmidt, Rhett Sneed, Loralei Strange, and Grady Wilbanks.
Five- to 7-year-olds may show Pee Wee. Faith Burkhalter showed in the Pee Wee Swine Class. Loralei Strange showed in the Pee Wee Meat Goat Class. Byrleigh Jo Bird and Loralei Strange showed in Pee Wee Sheep Class.
