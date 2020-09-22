Pettis County added 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,000, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The Health Center also confirmed five additional deaths in the county attributed to the virus since Friday. Sixteen Pettis County residents have now died from the virus.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, “The positivity rate for the week of September 8-14 has decreased to 5.33% as compared to 6.38% for the week of September 1-7. The goal is to be at 5% or lower. There were 79 new cases in the week of September 8-14. With the increase in cases, the positivity rate for this week is predicted to be higher again.”
There are now 171 active cases and 813 residents have been released to normal activity. Three county residents are hospitalized.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,463 new cases Monday. The statewide total is now 114,307 residents. There are 1,807 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri with the addition of 12 deaths reported Monday.
