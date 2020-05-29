Pettis County will not be issuing a new public health order, allowing the current order to expire and the county will instead adopt the State Public Health Order, which was extended Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.
The Pettis County Health Center announced the news in a press release issued Friday afternoon. The release states the decision was made in consultation with Pettis County leadership. The county’s health order is set to expire May 31.
The release noted the following changes:
• Restaurants no longer have an occupancy limit. However, restaurants must continue to maintain 6 feet around all tables. This will allow approximately 50% occupancy for most restaurants. In those situations where the 6-foot distance cannot be maintained, such as when serving food, the use of other protective measures such as masks must continue to be used. Enhanced cleaning is also required and common touch areas must receive special attention.
• Events such as sports, weddings, funerals, church services and other social gatherings may continue as long as the 6-foot distance is maintained between household groups.
• Other situations that bring individuals in close contact with each other still require enhanced protective measures.
Occupancy limitations remain on retail establishments as per the State Public Health Order.
“This change does not remove responsibility for businesses and organizations to maintain the standards outlined in the order,” the release states. “In the event that a case of COVID-19 is identified in an individual who has attended a given facility where appropriate standards have not been maintained, that facility will be notified to contact all those who may have been in contact with the case and the public will be notified as needed.”
This comes as the number of confirmed cases remains steady for the second consecutive day at 78. The number of active cases has declined by one from Thursday for a total of 10 active cases in Pettis County. A total of 67 individuals have been returned to normal activity. One person remains hospitalized.
“The goal of the administrator of the Pettis County Health Center and the Board of Trustees has always been to maintain the balance between protecting the health of the community while allowing businesses to operate within the parameters of State Public Health orders,” the release states. “As noted in all of the State Public Health orders, local situations are to be considered in the drafting of local public health orders. Unfortunately, Pettis County has experienced more cases than many of our surrounding counties and adjustments to protect the well being of the county had to be made.”
The release states local decisions made during the pandemic were made by the Pettis County Health Center in consultation with city and county leadership and the health center Board of Trustees. Per state statute, it is the responsibility of local public health officials to protect the health of citizens during times of communicable disease outbreak.
“Therefore, the administrator of the local public health authority, Pettis County Health Center, had to make those very difficult decisions and prepare the local public health order,” the release states. “Nothing was ever done with the intention of causing a small business to close or as a power grab. There has been a great deal of misinformation about this process circulating in the community.”
All businesses were and still are required to operate with limitations and some businesses cannot operate safely with the social distancing or occupancy limitations, according to the release. Most of those limitations came from the State Public Health Order and could not be modified. No business in Pettis County was ever designated as non-essential and decisions to close were made by individual businesses.
For the foreseeable future, the health center is encouraging people to continue social distancing, wearing masks, staying home if ill, practicing good handwashing, and protecting vulnerable individuals.
“We want to have the opportunity to enjoy the summer activities without seeing an increase in cases that would require a return to increased restrictions,” the release states. “Everyone needs to participate in following protective activities, using reliable sources of information to make decisions and being supportive of those who do not yet feel comfortable returning to public life.”
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130.
