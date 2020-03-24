With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus for everyone, the Pettis County Ambulance District is implementing a continuity of operations plan in response to the pandemic.
While a decision has been made to close all buildings under PCAD management to all visitors and public traffic, PCAD officials want the community to know that service to the public remains their No. 1 priority.
“PCAD administrative staff has been working closely with local and regional offices to provide a unified response to the Covid-19 issues,” PCAD Board of Directors Chairman Nick Gerke told the Democrat. “All the while we are striving to provide the best EMS care available in any emergency situation.”
PCAD EMS Chief Eric Dirck explained the new protocols in place for those requesting PCAD services.
“Those accessing EMS will likely be asked screening questions from dispatch, EMS, and hospital staff as well,” Dirck said. “We are doing our best to eliminate redundancy, and these questions are extremely important for them to receive the most appropriate care. Accurate and thorough responses help to protect them as well as our caregivers.
“Keeping an updated medication list is very helpful,” he continued. “If possible give EMS a copy of this, or allow them to photograph the list so we may pass this along to other providers.”
Dirck said patients should not assume lists of current medications will be readily available for medical personnel.
“We also ask that patients help limit our access into their homes,” Dirck said. “If it’s safe for them to move into a location near their door to meet EMS it will help decrease everyone’s risk of exposure. This should only be done if it is safe for the patient to move.”
There has been a slight decrease in 911 call volume over the past week, according to Dirck. He said it is too soon to attribute this to anything specific, but there has been a roughly 7% to 8% decrease over the last 10 days.
Exceptions to the building closures will be made for any medical emergency that would require a member of the public to enter a station for treatment, according to a post on PCAD’s Facebook page. Restricted/closed bases include the PCAD Headquarters building at 210 W. Fourth St., Station No. 2 on state Route TT, Station No. 5 in Windsor, and the EMS Education building at 400 S. Kentucky Ave.
“We will continue to be responsive to phone calls and emails for necessary business items,” the post states. “We are experiencing an increased call and email volume due to the management of this incident, therefore we ask for your patience, as our responses may be delayed. Modifications and/or cancellations to EMS student clinical rotations and scheduled in-house training have already been implemented, and we are evaluating the need to modify other aspects of operation. Alternate options for regularly scheduled District Board of Directors meetings are currently being explored and will be in compliance with all applicable statutes and regulations. We further ask that all PCAD administrative and operational staff limit their exposure when off-duty so as to ensure the health of our staff and the continuity of operations.”
The closure is in place for an indefinite period of time.
“We deeply appreciate the public’s vigilance with social distancing and other recommended guidelines,” Dirck commented to the Democrat. “It is quite impressive to see our community work together to keep us all safe.”
