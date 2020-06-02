Applications for Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act payments are now available to entities, businesses, and organizations in Pettis County that have been affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The applications became available on Monday, June 1.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced May 5 the first payments to local governments had been processed. Pettis County is one of 106 local governments that submitted complete certification forms and have had their payments processed, totaling almost $468 million. Pettis County will receive a roughly $5 million payment, according to Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick.
“Once we begin to receive applications we will have to review them and determine what is eligible,” Dick explained via text Monday morning. “It is going to be a learning curve for all of us.”
To be considered for reimbursement, all qualifying necessary expenditures incurred must be due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expenditures must be incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30. Those expenditures cannot be accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, according to the guidelines established by the county commissioners and other elected officials.
“We have had several meetings with the commissioners, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, County Auditor Beverly Dillion and Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer to make sure that we could discern what the state treasurer's office U.S. Treasury had sent,” Dick explained. “We need to make sure we can get the money back if it is determined that the expenses were ineligible.
“A lot of data entry will need to happen to get these processed,” Dick noted. “Our administrative assistant Kristen Anderson is the contact and will certainly help with getting questions answered.”
According to the application process posted on the Pettis County Facebook page, in order for applications to be considered individuals must attach a W-9 form as well as any and all receipts associated with the purchases asking to be reimbursed for. Payments for approved applications will be sent out on the 10th and 20th of each month. Applications turned in between the 1st and 15th of each month will be paid out on the 20th. Any applications submitted between the 16th and final day of the month will be paid out on the 10th of the following month.
The Pettis County Commission — Dick, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum and Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza — is the governing body that will approve the funds to be allocated. The commission has the right to deem a reimbursement request either approved, partially approved, or denied.
Dick asked individuals use “patience and understanding as the commission tries to make this process work as well as possible.”
Those with questions about completing an application are asked to contact Anderson at andersonk@pettiscomo.com or 660-826-5000 ext. 410. The application may be found at pettiscomo.com/cares-act. Applications may be submitted by mail to the attention of “Pettis County CARES Act” 425 S. Ohio Ave., Suite 212 Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.