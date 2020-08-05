The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 13 on Tuesday, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
Pettis County now has a total of 435 cases. There are 106 active cases and 325 residents have been released to normal activity. Seven county residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the COVID-19 virus.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 1,266 Missouri citizens have died from the COVID-19 virus. There were a total of 54,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Tuesday.
The Pettis County Health Department Board of Trustees will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Convention Hall, 1500 W. Third St., to provide community members the opportunity to discuss wearing face masks. There will be a one-hour public comment period and individuals will be given two minutes each to speak. Those wishing to address the board must sign up at the meeting for a time slot.
Prior to the meeting, opening remarks will be given by health center officials. A vote on a proposed mask mandate ordinance for Pettis County is expected to be taken by the board following the comment portion of the meeting.
