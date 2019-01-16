Preparations are underway in the Pettis County Fire Protection District to improve future emergency response.
Fire Chief Mike Harding gave a report at the PCFPD Board of Directors meeting Tuesday to outline his plans for the next round of Insurance Service Office ratings, which could come at the end of this year.
ISO evaluates each fire department’s quality of fire protection, and it bases local fire insurance rates accordingly. PCFPD sits at a Class 5 in hydrant areas and a Class 6 in non-hydrant areas, with Class 1 as the best possible rating.
Harding intends to carry out the same pre-planning that the Sedalia Fire Department has been working on for months. SFD firefighters are collecting layouts, emergency exits and detailed information of each commercial building in Sedalia with the goal of improving the department’s ISO rating from a Class 3 to a Class 2.
ISO evaluators are increasingly looking for these kinds of preparations when they make their ratings, Harding said. Detailing every restaurant, daycare, nursing home and manufacturing plant could take more than a year for Pettis County firefighters to complete.
“This is something that ISO is moving to,” Harding said. “This is something that’s going to be huge as far as (ISO) points, and I want to show them that we are doing everything we can to be prepared.”
Businesses and commercial property owners can speed up the process by contacting Harding at 660-826-9058 and providing information in advance. Harding requested a list of every exit, evacuation route, tornado-safe area and floor layout in a building.
SFD has been using iPads to keep detailed records and pictures of each building. The PCFPD board agreed with Harding’s recommendation to buy refurbished iPads and mobile internet hotspots for record keeping.
Board Treasurer Tim Padgett suggested buying an iPad for each of the district’s seven fire stations, even more than Harding’s proposal to purchase three.
Firefighters could use the iPads if a building were caught in a fire or needed emergency services. Having access to records and pictures would allow for a more prepared response.
The board also looked over a $28,200 bid for a new command vehicle from Bryant Motors. The district is considering a V6 Dodge Durango with all-wheel drive and towing capabilities.
The board hasn’t taken up the bid for a vote yet. If it approves the bid, Bryant Motors would need six to eight weeks to deliver the vehicle.
The bid doesn’t include the cost of lights, sirens, radios and stickers, which Harding estimated to cost about $5,000 more.
The command vehicle could go to emergency scenes and out-of-town training classes. Currently, the district’s volunteer firefighters have to take their own vehicles and receive mileage compensation.
“We are a volunteer department, and not everybody has the best vehicle to go somewhere,” Harding said. “Some of the guys are not able to go do the training that they need to get. They could be the best firefighter out there, but because of their day job, it’s not good to put their vehicles on (a long drive).”
Equipment inventories took up significant discussion during the board meeting. Harding and board President Keith Rowland have visited the county’s fire stations to check lighting needs and equipment surpluses.
Rowland and Harding found many items of equipment that the district could donate, sell or throw away to clear out excess storage.
They also learned the dayroom in Station 2 needs new sheetrock and ceiling tiles after it was damaged from a leak, which has been repaired. Harding said he could do the remodeling project himself and convert the unused room into a storage area.
Most of the stations need new lights or lighting fixtures internally and externally.
“If it’s dark outside and they open the doors, they might have to hunt to find the fire trucks because of the lighting in them,” Rowland said. “And that’s an understatement.”
The board will host its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Central Fire Station.
