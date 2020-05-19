The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pettis County remains at 70, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 19 active cases in the county, a decrease of 11 people from Monday’s report of 30. A total of 50 individuals have been released to normal activity. One individual remains hospitalized.
The health center continues to remind individuals to follow the guidelines for social distancing especially as more businesses are opening. Citizens are encouraged to protect themselves and others by wearing masks and maintaining a 6-foot distance with others. Other precautions include staying home if sick, washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, avoid touching the face, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your elbow, disinfect frequently used items and surfaces, and minimize travel.
Masks are available to the public at the Pettis County Health Center as it continues to work with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health, United Way of Pettis County and a number of other local organizations and volunteers to collect and distribute masks for everyone in the community.
