Pettis County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,052, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The health center also confirmed one additional death in the county attributed to the virus since Tuesday. A total of 18 Pettis County residents have died from the virus. Wednesday marked the third consecutive day the death of a county resident has been reported by the health center.
There are now 199 active cases and 835 residents have been released to normal activity. Five county residents are now hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,580 new cases Wednesday. The statewide total is now 116,946 residents. There are now 1,947 total deaths attributed to COVID- 19 in Missouri with the addition of 83 deaths reported Wednesday
