The 48th annual Center for Human Services Golf Tournament and Ladies Auction was hosted July 10-12 at the Sedalia Country Club and a record of $71,000 was raised. Proceeds will provide needed funds for individuals who receive services at CHS to live “Life Without Limitations.” From left, SCC Golf Pro Loel Fischer, CHS CEO Ann Graff and Golf Committee members Andrew Treuner, Jim Buckley and Cliff Callis.