We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Center for Human Services hosts golf tournament
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Moos shuts the door on fall football: 'We will be in compliance'
- 'You didn’t even give it a chance': Badgers seniors angered by Big Ten cancellation
- AutoAlert Names Allan Stejskal Chief Executive Officer
- Postal Service warns Missouri could see uncounted ballots with surge of mail-in voting
- Steven M. Sipple: A bleak week reveals Nebraska's marriage with Big Ten needs counseling
- Police Reports Aug. 14
- Crash Reports Aug. 14
- Photo: Center for Human Services hosts golf tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- Lifelong friends, S-C graduates complete first week of MU medical school
- Petition filed against Pettis County mask mandate
- Sedalia man charged with harassing Pettis County deputy
- Sedalia 200 to return to in-person classes Sept. 1
- Lincoln company offers handmade bath products
- Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase by double digits in Pettis County
- City of Sedalia works on more proactive approach to downtown
- Police Reports Aug. 6
- Twisted Fate’s chemistry produces awards
Images
Videos
Commented
- Do you think Pettis County should have a mask mandate? (15)
- Pettis County Health Center to host public meeting Aug. 5 (6)
- Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order (5)
- Petition filed against Pettis County mask mandate (4)
- Letter: More research needed on BLM (2)
- Letter: Masks are a simple way to help (2)
- COVID-19 cases see large increase in Pettis County (2)
- Increasing drug overdoses reported in Pettis County (2)
- Pettis County COVID-19 cases increase over weekend (2)
- A bountiful year at The Pirate’s Garden (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.