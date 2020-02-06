We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: RE/MAX of Sedalia donates to Shriner's Hospital
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Early spring game ticket sales strong, but behind 2019 pace
- Cole Camp outlasts Tipton boys, Lady Cards to meet Stover in Kaysinger final
- Lubick set to make $500,000 as Husker OC and WR coach; other assistant extensions finalized
- LOCAL BRIEFS: Mauller earns All-Conference honors for second straight week
- Blue turf creator Gene Bleymaier headlines 2020 Boise State Hall of Fame class
- Hilary Duff feels like 'Superwoman' after dealing with sick kids
- Bobcats hire Texas Tech's Justin Udy as newest offensive coordinator
- Jason Priestley is 'heartbroken' over Shannen Doherty's cancer diagnosis
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman searching for EMT who saved her life
- Smith-Cotton senior PJ Allred to attend Super Bowl LIV
- Police Reports Feb. 5
- Slice of Life: A 49ers fan living in Chiefs Kingdom
- Police Reports Feb. 1
- Arnold named Sedalia Police Officer of the Year
- Richardson running for Ward 3 council seat
- Police Reports Feb. 4
- A lifetime of Chiefs memories
- Three candidates vying for Ward 4 Sedalia City Council seat
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.