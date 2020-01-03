2A_JROTC Cadet December.jpg

Five Smith-Cotton JROTC Cadets competed on Dec. 11 to become the December Cadet of the Month. These cadets are scored on their knowledge of military history, current events, and the curriculum of the JROTC program. The panel of upper level cadets selected Cadet Jeremy Weber from Delta Company as the December Cadet of the Month. Pictured are Don Barbour from 40 & 8 who presented Weber with his plaque.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

The Democrat has partnered with Bothwell Regional Health Center to publish a twice-monthly medical advice column written by various Bothwell medical providers about a variety of health topics. 

