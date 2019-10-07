On Sept. 12, Sedalia Middle School students met their attendance incentive goal of 95% or higher attendance schoolwide for 10 days straight so they got to play a game of giant Angry Birds in the school gymnasium. Playing teachers versus students, the goal was to knock down as many pigs as they could in three tries.  

