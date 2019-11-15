The following area students were recently named to the Pilot Grove C-4 Middle School Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll 3.67 and above
Eighth Grade: Nolan Aldridge, Jefferson Day, Maddex Douglas, Blake Gerke, Lauren Krumm, Brooke Murphy, Alec Schupp, Emma Sleeper, Hayden Sleeper, Ian Sprick.
Seventh Grade: Jackson Day, Kayleigh Dungan, Kayden Jenry, Harlei Kammerich, Gavrielle Kieffer, Brooke Lorenz, Kayla Lorenz, Natalie Peterson, Claire Rentel, Ella Roth, Carlie Thomas, Beau Walker.
B Honor Roll 3.0 to 3.66
Eighth Grade: Layton Baker, Jesse Dillon, Austin Katzenberger, Justin Lawrence, Aurora Sandberg.
Seventh Grade: Brady Felten, Brianna Fortman, Michael Matteson, Vanessa Reed.
