This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 12
7:39 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a license plate in the area of East Fifth Street and South Montgomery Avenue. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and drug related paraphernalia. Craig D. Spain, 49, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 15
7:39 p.m.: Dudley E. Cramer, 48, of Harrison Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Sept. 11
10:43 p.m.: Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to an assault with a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of South Washington Avenue. One of the vehicles reportedly left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. The victim reported the suspect vehicle had intentionally struck him while he was riding his moped southbound on South Washington Avenue. The victim was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District with minor to moderate injuries.
Sept. 14
6:52 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 4000 block of South Limit Avenue for a theft from a vehicle. The complainant stated their work vehicle had been left outside of a business, connected to a trailer during the night. The truck had been broken into and as well as all of the utility boxes in the bed of the truck. Approximately $8,500 worth of supplies and tools were stolen and damage to the utility bed could cost approximately $5,000.
Sept. 15
11:31 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of West Third Street for a child investigation. The juvenile caller said there was an adult male in the park that was attempting to get juvenile females to get in his car. The suspect left prior to police arrival but the officer was able to locate one of the juveniles which had gotten into the vehicle with the subject. The juvenile said they were able to leave the vehicle a short time later and stood next to the caller when they called the police department.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
Sept. 14
12:00 a.m.: An individual reported their 1998, black and red, Ford Mustang was stolen from their driveway on the 2800 block of Monees Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 14
1:04 a.m.: John D. Kirby, 25, of Maltabend, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of marijuana, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony resisting arrest, and felony second-degree tampering.
2:25 a.m.: James D. Washington, 21, of Ga. was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
10:54 p.m.: Johnathan G. Foster, 22, of Deepwater, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit.
