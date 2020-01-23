Pettis County is once again preparing for the possibility of another winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Advisory including the Sedalia area from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Total snow accumulation is predicted to be between 2 to 4 inches in Pettis County and individuals not needing to travel are encouraged to remain home.
The Missouri Department of Transportation cautioned Thursday a slow moving winter weather system is continuing to produce a variety of precipitation across the state.
“Intermittent rain on Thursday could transition to freezing drizzle and snow in some areas creating slick roads and hazardous travel before changing to all snow,” according to the MoDOT release. “Accumulating snow overnight could impact the Friday morning commute. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and keep informed of rapidly changing weather conditions in their area.
“The transition from rain to freezing drizzle may come quickly and without warning, creating hazardous road conditions in a matter of seconds,” the release states. “It only takes a little bit of ice to make roads slippery. If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on.”
Road crews from MoDOT have been treating the roads treating ahead of the storm where practical but rain before the snow could wash salt and chemicals off road surfaces, limiting their effectiveness.
When snow accumulation reaches 2 inches, the City of Sedalia activates Emergency Snow Routes to allow the designated roadways to be easily cleared for snow removal and access by emergency vehicles. Motorists are urged to remain cautious of any downed power or utility lines that may occur with any significant ice accumulations.
To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
