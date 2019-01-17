Prep Roundup, Week of Jan. 13-19

This post was last updated Thursday, Jan. 17.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kickapoo 67, Smith-Cotton 57

Christian Finley scored 23 points for Smith-Cotton during a 67-57 loss Wednesday at Kickapoo in Springfield.

Tyler Williams had 10 points, while Will Knight and Brett Grupe scored eight points each. Kickapoo opened the game with a 14-2 run.

Smith-Cotton (6-9) plays 7:30 p.m. Friday at Battle in Columbia.

Warsaw 69, Skyline 63

Logan Davis scored 24 points to help Warsaw defeat Skyline in overtime, 69-63, Wednesday to capture the Skyline Tournament.

Lane Bates added 12 points and Jake and Matt Luebbert added 10 points apiece.

Teams were tied at 24 at halftime and 55 at the end of regulation.

Warsaw (11-3) plays at Cole Camp 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Knob Noster 64, Holden 48

Kellen Foster led all scorers with 21 points Wednesday to help Knob Noster defeat Holden 64-48.

Lane Elwell finished with 10 points and Lane Bolton added nine.

The Panthers (5-11) continue at home Friday against Carrollton.

Jamestown 73, La Monte 48

The Vikings (3-13) saw its losing skid extend to seven games Wednesday during a 73-48 loss hosting Jamestown.

La Monte continues 7 p.m. Saturday at Smithton.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Summit Christian Academy 57, Smith-Cotton 53

Windsor 52, Clinton 44

The Lady Greyhounds used an 18-point fourth quarter to beat the visiting Clinton Lady Cardinals.

Miho Kakazu led Windsor (3-12) with 17 points and Shelbie Renno added 15 during the non-conference victory.

Windsor hosts Smithton 6 p.m. Thursday.

La Monte 35, Jamestown 33

The Lady Vikings (4-13) won their third game in four tries Wednesday during a 35-33 victory over Jamestown in La Monte.

La Monte plays 5 p.m. Saturday at Smithton.

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

Moberly Area Community College 76, State Fair Community College 59

Five Moberly scorers finished in double digits Wednesday to defeat State Fair Community College, 76-59, in Moberly.

Monique Esbrand led the Lady Roadrunners with 17 points, while Aniya Harris and Jazzmyn Elston chipped in 12 points each.

SFCC (4-10, 0-1 Region 16) looks to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday at Jefferson College.

Central Missouri 77, Lincoln 58

Central Missouri’s Megan Skaggs recorded a double-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds Wednesday during a 77-58 home win against Lincoln.

Paige Redmond added 15 points, five assists and four boards alongside 10 points and six assists from Morgan Fleming.

The Jennies (11-4, 4-3 MIAA) plays again 1:30 p.m. Saturday hosting Lindenwood.

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

Moberly Area Community College 88, State Fair Community College 55

Tahj Small scored 28 points on seven 3-pointers for Moberly during an 88-55 victory over the visiting State Fair Community College Roadrunners.

Alonzo Verge finished with 22 points and seven assists for the Greyhounds. Damaria Franklin finished with 16 points for SFCC, while L.J. Bryan had a 10-10 double-double.

The Roadrunners (8-10, 1-2 Region 16) host Highland Community College 5 p.m. Saturday.

Central Missouri 71, Lincoln 55

Jakob Lowrance’s double-double of 13 points, 17 rebounds carried the Mules to a 71-55 home win against Lincoln.

Matt Wilkinson scored a team-high 15 points, while Daniel Farris and James Byrd collected 13 points apiece.

Central Missouri (10-6, 3-4 MIAA) hosts Lindenwood 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Alabama 70, Missouri 60

Tuesday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tipton 70, Otterville 36

Kiley Bailey led three Lady Cardinals in double-digits with 20 points Tuesday during a 70-36 win Tuesday at Otterville.

Brooklynn Pace added 18 points and Abby Backes had 14. Tipton (16-0, 4-0) hosts Sacred Heart 6 p.m. Thursday.

Otterville (9-6, 1-3) plays again Friday hosting Northwest.

Cole Camp 51, Northwest 13

Lady Bluebirds head coach Rick Grunden earned win No. 300 during a 51-13 victory against Northwest in Hughesville.

Cole Camp (12-3, 4-1) hosts Stover 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest (2-9, 0-5) continues Friday at Otterville.

Green Ridge 63, La Monte 49

Green Ridge picked up its first Kaysinger win of 2019 with a 63-49 victory Tuesday at La Monte.

The Lady Tigers (8-5, 2-2) host Lincoln on Friday. La Monte (3-13, 1-3) continues Wednesday against non-conference Jamestown.

Sacred Heart at Smithton

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Republic 72, Smith-Cotton 53

Republic landed nine 3-pointers Tuesday during a 72-53 victory against Smith-Cotton.

Will Knight scored a team-high 18 points for S-C, followed by nine points apiece from Christian Finley and Tyler Williams.

Smith-Cotton (6-8) plays Kickapoo 7 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield.

Sacred Heart at Smithton

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

Lincoln 48, Windsor 43

Bo Kroenke scored 24 points and the Cardinals captured their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 48-43 home victory over Windsor.

Nathan Jobe and Jackson Beaman added seven points apiece. Lincoln (7-6, 3-2) is scheduled to play Friday at Green Ridge.

Windsor (5-9, 1-2) looks to bounce back Friday at Smithton.

Tipton 77, Otterville 55

Tipton improved to 8-6 overall and 4-1 in Kaysinger Conference play Tuesday with a 77-55 victory hosting Otterville.

The Eagles (7-9, 0-4) looks to stop a five-game losing streak and win its first conference matchup Friday hosting Northwest.

Cole Camp 73, Northwest 66

Cole Camp's Landon Baalman led all scorers with 26 points and Ethan Ives produced a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds during a 73-66 victory Tuesday at Northwest in Hughesville.

Pierson Tichenor paced Northwest with 19 points, while Connor Tichenor added 16.

Cole Camp (10-5, 4-1) hosts Warsaw 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Mustangs (7-7, 2-3) play Friday at Otterville.

Green Ridge 64, La Monte 56

Green Ridge defeated a Kaysinger Conference and Class 1, District 8 opponent Tuesday on the road with a 64-56 victory over La Monte.

Carson Brown led the Tigers with 19 points, Alex Rebikh had 14 and Dallin Townsend finished with 12.

The Tigers evened their overall record to 6-6 and their conference record to 2-2. La Monte (3-12, 0-4) hosts Jamestown for a doubleheader rescheduled from Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Helias at Smith-Cotton

Tipton at Father Tolton

Monday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windsor 44, Lincoln 24

Miho Kakazu paced the Lady Greyhounds with 19 points Monday during a 44-24 victory hosting the Lincoln Cardinals.

Windsor (2-12, 2-1) continues its homestand Wednesday against Clinton.

St. Paul Lutheran at Cole Camp

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

Jamestown at La Monte

Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Tipton at Otterville

Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Stover at Bunceton

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cole Camp at Versailles

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

Bunceton at Stover

Canceled with make-up date to be announced.

Jamestown at La Monte

Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.

---

Thursday, Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Stover at Cole Camp

Smithton at Windsor

Sacred Heart at Tipton

8:30 p.m.

Parkview at Smith-Cotton (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic in Sedalia)

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Warsaw at Cole Camp

Friday, Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Lincoln at Green Ridge

Northwest at Otterville

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Battle

Tipton at Sacred Heart

Cole Camp at Stover

Windsor at Smithton

7 p.m.

Lincoln at Green Ridge

Northwest at Otterville

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

3:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Hickman Tournament

Saturday, Jan. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

La Monte at Smithton

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Noon

Tipton at Russellville, Camdenton (at Camdenton)

7 p.m.

La Monte at Smithton

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

Lindenwood at Central Missouri

5 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Jefferson College

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

Lindenwood at Central Missouri

7 p.m.

Highland Community College at State Fair Community College