March 23
Roger G. Wiskur and Julie Wiskur to Robert L. Blackburn Revocable Living Trust and Robert Daniel Blackburn and Kimberly Proffitt Revocable Living Trust section 17, township 47, range 21.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Roger G. Wiskur and Julie G. Wiskur, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Daniel D. Dappen and Tiffany Dawn Dappen to Jared A. Szolga and Bethany N. Szolga, Shepherd Meadows Estates Plat 1, lot 24.
Brett R. Hieronymus and Kelly Hieronymus to Daniel D. Dappen and Tiffany D. Dappen, section 14, township 45, range 21.
Judy Royer to Brett R. Hieronymus and Kelly C. Hieronymus, Hunters Ridge 8th Subdivision, lot 48.
March 24
Murlin E. Lange and Eloise M. Lange to Romance Murillo and Oscar Rodriguez Murillo, section 34, township 48, range 21; section 22, township 48, range 21.
Elk Branch Ranch LLC to Jerry W. Laudenberger and Marilyn Sue Laudenberger, South Park addition, lot 20, block 9.
Christopher A. Evans and Deanna J. Edwards to James C. West, Smith and Cottons Addenda, lot 4, block 52.
March 25
JKW Group LLC to Kroeger Properties III LLC, Sedalia Crossing, lot 1.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to JKW Group LLC, Sedalia Crossing lot 3.
Samuel A. Williams and Katelyn J. Williams to John Sutterby, Southgate 3rd Addition, lot 11.
March 26
Vitaliy Novatsky and Mariya Novatsky to Phillip D. Ximinies and Madison Therese Ann Belanger, Lawndale Addition, lots 32 and 33.
Semen Reshetnekov and Nataliya Reshetnekov to Michael Voshev and Liliya Voshev, Ritchey 2nd Addition lots 5 and 6, block 9.
March 27
Alan Marshall Investments LLC to David W. Schroeder and Kathy A. Schroeder, Shepherd Meadows Estates Plat 2, lot 61.
Matthew W. Demand and Shan L. Demand to Luke Gieschen, Smithton lots 11 and 12, block 18.
