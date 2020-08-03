July 20
David K. Francis to Brielle Jordan, DeJarnette IRA 1st, lot 8, block 5.
Danielle Kendrick and Dwayne Kendrick to Rachel S. Meyers, Southwest Village lots 5 and 6, block 1.
Adam E. Campbell and Shannon Crowley Campbell to Matthew Davis and Stacy Davis, section 26, township 47, range 21.
Vicki Lynn Poort to Thomas Robitsch, section 10, township 45, range 21.
Christin N. Berry and Michael Berry to Nicholas D. Moriarity, Heather Moriarity and Conner J. Moriarity, Westmoreland Place Addition, block E.
MVRK Developing LLC to Gerald Fudge and Glenda Fudge, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 92.
Chandler W. Homan to Jimmie L. Hontz and Tyra L. Hontz, Chapel Woods Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 60.
Lyubov Chernioglo to Pavel Zhirkov, section 31, township 45, range 20.
Anita R. Campbell to Tommy A. Webband Joann M. Webb, Oak Ridge Subdivision, lot 2.
Keele Construction Inc. to Anita R. Campbell, section 9, township 46, range 21.
Kroeger Properties III to Dimax Construction LLC, Gables Phase 1, lots 1 and 2; section 17, township 45, range 21.
David McCullough and Lori McCullough to Preston Matthew Hamilton and Donna Leah Hamilton, Arlington Heights Subdivision Blocks 1 through 4 and 6 and 7, lots 5 and 6, block 2.
July 21
Shaorn Brown to Oscar R. Brown, section 13, township 45, range 21; section 24, range 13, township 21.
July 22
James R. Craig and Mary Jane Craig to Wendell W. Webner and Dorothy E. Webner, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 1, lot 25.
New York Mellon Bank to Baykal Properties LLC, Westlake Village plat 1, lot 178.
Carolyn Ann Williams and Jeffrey L. Williams to Jeffrey L. Williams Trustee, Carolyn A. Williams Trustee, Williams Revocable living Trust, Letourneaus 2nd Addition lot 30.
Jeffrey Lynn Williams to Jeffrey L. Williams Trustee, Carolyn A. Williams Trustee, Williams Revocable living Trust, West View Addition lot 22, block 13.
Carolyn Ann Williams and Jeffrey L. Williams to Carolyn A. Williams Trustee, Jeffrey L. Williams Trustee, Williams Revocable Living Trust, section 29, township 45, range 21.
Carolyn McFatrich Williams to Williams Revocable Living Trust, Jeffrey L. Williams Trustee, Carolyn A. Williams Trustee, section 29, township 45, range 21.
Jeffrey L. Williams, Carolyn A. Williams to Jeffrey L. Williams Trustee, Carolyn A. Williams Trustee, Williams Revocable Living Trust, Hunters Ridge 7th Subdivision lot 152.
Jonathan A. Eaton and Stephanie R. Eaton to Stephanie R. Eaton Trustee, Jonathan A. Eaton Trustee and Eaton Family Revocable Trust, section 7, township 46, range 20, section 7, township 46, range 20, easement.
July 23
Brandi I. Cole and Scott W. Cole to Scott W. Groshans and Bonnie L. Groshans, section 21, township 45, range 21.
E. Leroy Stevenson and Judy M. Stevenson to Hayden Luker and Tori Luker, Pacific Heights lots 6 and 7, block 11.
Ruby A. Byler to Vernon Byler and Savannah Byler, section 7, township 43, range 23.
James K. Ulmer and Rhonda Ulmer to Michael Hoos and Jamie Hoos, Original plat Sedalia block 50.
Yevgeniy Zayats and Inna Zayats to Oleg Ivanov, section 22, township 45, range 21, section 22, township 45, range 21 ingress easement.
July 24
David Mittenburg and Tressie V. Mittenburg to Michael Fisher and Katie Fisher, McNeys Jon W. Addition, lot 10.
Jenny M. Force and John Force to Austin A. Stovall Jr. and Ann C. Stovall, Lesher and Brothers lot 12, block 4.
Frank Dick and Shirley M. Dick to Jack Alan Hazell and Lori Ann Hazell, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Jessica K. Haase to William E. Schrader Jr., Maplewood 11th Subdivision ;oy 146.
Brian Dickinson and Rose Dickinson to Jacob T. White, Melrose Addition, lots 2 and 3.
