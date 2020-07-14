June 29
Michael Todd Gruhn and Carrie L. Gruhn to RKJ Rentals LLC, Taylors Subdivision Block E Arlington Heights. lot 3.
James T. Aziere and Laura Aziere to Allison Gray and James Moody, Green Ridge lots 4 through 6, block 10; Green Ridge lots 1 through 3, block 11.
William John Meyer Jr. and Christine R. Meyer to Nathaniel L. Feldman and Makenna Westhusing, Arlington Heights Addenda, block 21; section 2, township 45, range 21.
Dan F. McCarthy and Mary H. McCarthy to Jose A. Alicea and Lisa M. Alicea, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Olesya Briggs, Isaac Briggs, Andrey Shevchenko and Nadezhda I. Shevchenko to Connor Keith Ralston, Smith and Cottons 6th Addition, lot 5, block 2.
Thomas L. Snapp and Anette D. Snapp to James Jordan Tatum and Kristi L. Hadder Tatum, Katy Trail Estates, lot 5.
Daniel Joseph Dodson and Rachel L. Dodson to Jeffry M. Stone and Leslie M. Stone, West Broadway block 1.
Deanna L. Clark to Douglas W. Hampton, section 21, township 47, range 20.
County of Pettis to City of Sedalia, Town of Lincoln, lots 53 through 55; section 3, township 45, range 21; section 34, township 46, range 21; section 34, township 45, range 21.
June 30
Geraldine Smith Arnold, and Carl R. Smith Per Rep to Brett Hieronymus and Kelly Hieronymus, Smith and Cottons 6th Addition lots 10 through 12, block 2.
Willis Byler and Lydia Byler to Dillon S. Hortemiller and Janessa M. Hortemiller, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Michael T. Dummitt and Tami Dummitt to Paul J. Zbornak, Woodlawn, lots 73 and 74.
Augstin Carlos Juandiego and Magdalena M. DeCarlos to Rosa Hilda Carlos Marcos, La Monte Highlands 4th Addition, lots 78 and 79.
Scott A. Williams and Rebecca Williams to Joshua R. Kamery and Melanie J. Kamery, section 5, township 46, range 20.
July 1
Robert D. Goalder and Christy L. Goalder to Erik A. Thurman and Megon E. Thurman, Cambridge Village lot 30.
Matthew T. Self, Melissa Self, Marcus S. Self, Debenla A. Self, Andrea L. Johnson and Dave Johnson to Daniel M. Kroeger and Mary G. Kroeger, section 25, township 46, range 22.
Jedidiah West and Tara D. West to Zakhariy Izoita and Tatyana Izoita, Inglewood lot 10.
Christopher P. Martin and Denise L. Martin to David W. Jefferies and Stacy A. Jefferies, section 2, township 45, range 21.
Rhonda L. Tull and Duane Tull to Aaron M. Himes, Southwest Village lots 6 and 7, block 1.
Whitney B. Cromley, Kurt Cromley, Ryan Sampson, and Alise Sampson to Whitney B. Cromley and Kurt Cromley, Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision lots 24 and 25, block 1.
Whitney B. Cromley and Kurt Cromley to Sunshine Properties LLC, Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision lots 24 and 25, block 1.
July 2
Canmer Customer Hames LLC to Jay Reed Malmburg and Gladhy Raquel Malmburg, West County Club Estates Part 4, lot 67.
Todd William Wellman and Allison Wellman to Emily Ann Gabbard and Joshua E. Hood, Hunters Ridge 4th Subdivision, lot 34.
Tyler W. Schuber and Laura Schuber to Alejandro Zaragoza, McKees Addition, lots 4 through 5, block 3.
Billy G. Neff and Shirley M. Neff to Benjamin Mullen Forsman and Celeste Knox, Arlington Heights Addenda, block G.
Nicole Marie Shy to Vladmir Gudoshnikov Sr. and Olga Gudoshnikov Sr., Kumm and Leshers Addition, lot 41.
Robert Hale Gregory and Amy Gregory to Jessica Granados and David Granados, Southern Hills Subdivision Tract A, lot 38.
Tamela L. Millsap to Elessay Garnik and Victoria Garnik, section 27, township 45, range 21.
Carters Asset Management LLC to KSJ Construction LLC, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition lots 4 and 5, block 28.
