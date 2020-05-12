April 27
Keele Brothers LLC and Denis N. Kirilyuk to Zoryana V. Kirilyuk, section 31, township 45, range 20.
SJS Farms LLC to Ginwood Crossings LLC, section 21, township 47, range 21; section 22, township 47, range 21; section 15, township 47, range 21; section 24, township 47, range 20; section 5, township 47, range 20.
Jones Brothers Farms Inc. to Shea Jones and Megan Jones, section 33, township 47, range 23.
Zeus Properties and Enterprise LLC to Aaron M. Siegel and Kelly M. Siegel, Glendale Place lot 68.
Aaron M. Siegel and Kelly M. Siegel to Christopher E. Smothers and Celinda G. Smothers, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Cynthia Buck, Jimmy Buck, Catherine Humphreys, Terry Humphreys, Charlotte Shephard, and Kelly Shephard to Shanon R. Vaught and Lacey H. Vaught, Pacific Heights, lot 2, block 4; McVey's 2nd Addition lot 1, block 7.
Mark Callis Edward, Whitney B. Edwards, Melissa Sue Edwards, Caren Lee Phipps and Andrew Phipps to Mark Callis Edwards and Whitney B. Edwards, section 25, township 48, range 21; section 30, township 48, range 20.
Mark Callis Edwards, Whitney B. Edwards, Melissa Sue Edwards, Andrew Phipps and Caren Lee Phipps to Betty Jean Callis Edwards, section 25, township 48, range 21; section 30, township 48, range 20.
April 28
Michael Poulson and Kristie Poulson to Virginia Allen and Kassandra Luallen, Brooking Park Village 4th Plat, lot 16.
Donald Timbers to Adam R. Duren, Letts 3rd Addition, lot 7, block 1.
Mary R. Dalton to Kehl Family Trust, Roy William Kehl Trustee, Mary Elizabeth Kehl Trustee, section 5, township 44, range 20.
April 29
Thomas E. Saulbeamer II, to Madeline A. Montgomery Collins and Matthew D. Collins, Maplewood 5th Subdivision lot 35.
John C. Wendt and Mary F. Wendt to Jonathan R. Ehlers and Amanda M. Edwards, section 1, township 44, range 22.
Rhoda R. Herschberger to Rhoda R. Herschberger and Nelson W. Herschberger, section 7, township 43, range 23.
Marshall Allen Investments to Patrick J. Mergen and Carol M. Mergen, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Stephanie K. White to Louis F. Sprenger III and Mary E. Sprenger, La Monte Hall A.J. lot 1, block A.
April 30
Timothy E. Doogs, Gina L. Doogs, Robert Odom, and Andrea Odom to Timothy E. Doogs and Gina L. Doogs, sections 33 and 34, township 45, range 21.
Best Life Properties LLC to Shawn M. Grose, Monsees Lake Estates, lot 17.
Michelle Franklin and Joseph Franklin to James H. Wisdom Jr., and Angela R. Wisdom, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 21, block 1.
Sandra K. Wikstrom and James R. Wikstrom to Pavel Olefirenko and Vladislav Soyarkov, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Gary D. Allen and Kathy L. Allen to Kristin B. Allstot, Hammanns subdivision lots 11 and 12.
James P. Meusborn and Pamela S. Meusborn to Mary Goff, Country Club Estates 3rd Subdivision lot 57.
Gina R. Foster to Best Life properties LLC, Glenwood Manor, lot 6.
Angela Gail Rush and Todd Rush to Macario Alonzo Blas, Pleasant View Addition, lots 2 and 3, block 2.
Cory Joseph B. Eppes and Stormy D. Eppes to Aaron M. Pate and Megan M. Pate, Lagrand Addition, lot 7.
Thomas K. Reque and Charlene Reque to Cory Christopher B. Eppes and Stormy D. Eppes, Westwood Subdivision, lot 2.
May 1
Aaron Himes and Roxana E. Himes to Nathaniel E.J. Brown and Carrie Michaela Brown, Monsees Lake Estates 2nd Subdivision lot 23; Monsees Lake Estates 2nd Subdivision tract B.
Scott A. Cruzto Trena McSwain, S and G Addition, lot 24.
Devan Shafer and Brenda Adams to Harold W. Shawhan and Silvia Miranda, section 34, township 45, range 20.
Bridget Bruns and Joshua Bruns to Tyler L. Surritt and Kay B. Hartley, Chapel Wood Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 25.
Timothy E. Doogs and Gina L. Doogs to Larry Allen, section 33 and 34, township 45, range 21.
Hong Le and Lien T. Nguyen to Bridget E. Bruns, Letourneau's 2nd Addition, lot 22.
HLI Inc. to Timofey Tarasov and Kristina Tarasov, Cherokee Estates, lot 1.
Randy Braun to Jeramy Smith and Misty Hoskins, Margaret Watts 1st, lot 4, block 2.
