Nov. 4
Isaac Burchett and Kate Burchett to Faron D. Clark, section 14, township 46, range 23.
Kathleen L. Howe to Mark Sanchez, Katy Trail West 5th Plat, lot 36.
Matz Properties to Corey L. Bond, Hill Crest Addition, lots 121 through 124.
David G. Kiser, Shannon C. Kiser, Ashton Stackhouse and Corey M. Stackhouse to Garrett Bouslaugh and Bailli E. Bouslaugh, West View Addition, lot 28, block 10.
Richard D. Dulaney and Dawn M. Dulaney to Tim Kondratyuk and Vladimir Tutevich, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Nov. 5
First National Acceptance Company to Dennis Horne, Pacific Heights lots 19 through 21, block 6.
Tiffany Mullins to Michael K. Mullins, section 33, township 47, range 22.
Ralph R. Thomas and Darlene Thomas to Zachary K. Thomas and Jodi L. Thomas, section 29, township 45, range 20.
Ralph R. Thomas and Darlene Thomas to Karis Thomas Trustee, Mary Ann Thomas Trustee, and Karis Thomas and Mary Ann Thomas Revocable Trust, section 29, township 45, range 20.
Nov. 6
Reserve Development LLC to Linda Lee Allmon, Reserve North, lot 12.
Steven T. Jackson and Catherine O. Jackson to Geoffrey S. Hammond, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 14, block 3.
Mel Hansen to Penkia Haley, McVey’s 2nd Addition, lot 12, block 5.
Zarah Melville to Gavyn Henderson, DeJarnette IRA 1st, lot 4, block 2.
Martin Corbett and Kathryn Martin to Rachel Gaylord, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lot 1, block 11.
Shirley Oelrichs to Kenneth Hampy, Barrett & Metskers, lot 1, block 3.
Bert Ingersoll and Jeffrey Ingersoll to Oleg Ivanov and Kristen Barnett, Smith and Potters 2nd Addition, lots 1 through 3, block 3.
Nov. 7
Charles Taylor and Carmen Taylor to William Poindexter, Original Plat Sedalia, lots 15 and 16, block 12.
Nov. 8
Christine Stewart to Daniel F. Shiney and Joyce M. Shiney, section 2, township 45, range 22.
Bulldog Assets LLC to Aurora Rafael, Stewart and Thompsons Addition, lots 11 and 12, block 2.
Keith M. Brainard and Sherry A. Brainard, to Christine Stewart, section 5, township 45, range 21.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to BeHome LLC, section 17, township 45, range 21; Gables Phase 1, lot 7; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Lyubov Garnik and Stephan Garnik to David Garnik and Valentina Garnik, section 26, township 47, range 21.
