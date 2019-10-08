Sept. 27
Ryan Lee Keele to Reynaldo Rodriguez and Mariela Chavez, Jackson and Montgomery’s Addition, block 1.
Maryann Harding and Fred J. Harding III to Maria D. Murillo Paredes, West View Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 2.
Bryon J. Matson and Judy Van Meter Matson to Krista Leyden Smith Trustee and Matson Irrevocable Trust, Harrison Place lots 5 through 7.
Karen R. Fowler and John M. Fowler to Kapital Carpentry LLC, lots 10 and 11, block 2.
Adam M. Catts and Brittany N. Catts to Chase M. Thomas, West View Addition 2nd Part, lots 14 and 15, block 25.
William L. Wheeler to Shelby Kreisel and Paul Kreisel, section 26, township 47, range 22.
John Tsurkan, Sima Tsurkan, and Loenid Tsurkan to Artem Odyntsov and Mariia Odyntsov, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lot 2, block 25.
Daniel C. Tallman to Donald T. Hartman and Paula M. Hartman, section 25, township 45, range 21.
Shane Lynch and Lenea Lynch to Stephen J. Vasquez, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lot 11, block 1.
Van Slyke Farm LLC to William Yoder Sr., Willis Yoder and Perry Yoder, sections 7 and 8, township 43, range 23.
William M. Gatschet and Tina R. Gatschet to Perry Miller, Willis Miller, and William Yoder Sr., section 7, township 43, range 23.
Dalton Tyler Gatschet to Morgan Ann Gatschet to Perry Miller, Willis Miller, and William Yoder Sr., section 7, township 43, range 23.
