The Red Star Intertribal Gourd Dance Society will host a Pow Wow from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Benson Center in Clinton. The Pow Wow, which is free and open to the public, is a Native American celebration and gathering. There will be crafts, raffles, food, and dancers. For more information, visit www.redstargourd.com.
