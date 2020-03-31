April 1 is Census Day. It is one of the most critical but often forgotten dates as the population count on that date is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are appropriated to local governments, community organizations and businesses nationwide.
The 2020 census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mandated by the Constitution every 10 years, each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail. Most residents should have received their questionnaire between March 12-20.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “the census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.”
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick agrees an accurate count is vital for a number of reasons to Pettis County and the state.
“The census obviously first and foremost counts people,” Dick explained via email. “That count helps determine how those people are represented in a county like Pettis that will help determine the boundaries of the Eastern and Western districts so that there is nearly an equal divide of the population.
“It will also determine boundaries of the districts for Missouri House of Representatives and Missouri State Senator as well as Congressional District boundaries as the state and U.S. Constitution provide for equal representation under the law,” he continued. “Locally it helps with preparedness as far as policing and firefighting.”
Dick explained as a county commissioner it shows where growth is occurring in the county as far as housing and also tells how many people live in the county and where. This allows for planning for road improvements to facilitate and serve that growth.
“Population will also determine what classification a county is, it’s part of that formula combined with assessed evaluation that determines what class a county is,” Dick said. “That classification determines what type of county government each county has. As with anything else, money follows the people so more people means higher allocations in a variety of federal and state programs and what type of programs are offered in a county.”
The results of the census determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. The results are also used at the state level to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Participating in the census is required by law. The 2020 census will mark the 24th time the country has counted its population since 1790.
When responding to the census, one person should respond for each home.
That person must be at least 15 years old, should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there.
“You should be counted where you are living and sleeping most of the time as of April 1, 2020,” according to the website. “If you are responding for your home, count everyone who lives and sleeps there most of the time as of April 1, 2020. This includes young children, foster children, roommates, and any family members or friends who are living with you, even temporarily.”
The website states anyone staying at your home temporarily due to the COVID-19 situation should be counted where they usually live, including college students, who should be counted at school whether they live on or off campus.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 census operations to protect the health and safety of both the public and census employees.
The Census Bureau offered the following timeline:
• April 1: Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. Once the invitation arrives, individuals should respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail.
• April 29-May 1: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness. The Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at nonsheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
• April 16-June 19: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
• May 27-Aug. 14: Census takers will interview homes that haven't responded to help make sure everyone is counted. The bureau notes that if someone visits their home to collect information for the 2020 census, citizens should check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
• December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.