Pettis County Highway Department crews will be chip sealing McVey Road between state Routes M and U (South Ingram Avenue) on Wednesday, July 8. The road is located southeast of the Sedalia city limits in Central Pettis County.
Traffic will be limited to local residents during the project. Drivers are encouraged to plan for an alternate route.
