The following area students were recently named to Rockhurst University’s dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Boonville: Sariana Barbarotta.
Clinton: Benjamin Bellamy, Ashton Cook.
Concordia: Emily Aversman.
Holden: Ellan Harder.
Kingsville: Angela Eggen, Elizabeth Lund, Shania Phillips, Megan Whitsitt.
Marshall: Qunaya Falls, Alexis Thompson, Addy Wright.
Odessa: Lauryn Adams, Jordan Guinn.
Sedalia: Annalise Mergen, Marta Treuner, Lexi Venable.
