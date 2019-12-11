The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed second in the large school division at the Warrensburg Math Relays on Nov. 23.
Individual awards
Algebra Simplify 9: Boston Middleton, freshman, fourth place; Caleb Ehlers, freshman, fifth place; Bailey N. Brown, freshman, ninth place.
Graphing 10: Alisa Sonnik, sophomore, fourth place; and Peyton Kuhlman, sophomore, sixth place.
Graphing 11: Andrew Matz, junior, first place; Michael Cho, junior, third place; and Kylie Neal, junior, seventh place.
Manual Computations: Hunter Sparks, senior, second place; Will Hooton, senior, sixth place; and David Rogers, senior, seventh place.
Functions: Jacob Acklin, senior, second place; Reagan Mullins, senior, ninth place; and Breana Hoover, senior, 10th place.
Geometry 9: Boston Middleton, freshman, third place; Caleb Ehlers, freshman, sixth place; Alina Weng, freshman, seventh place; and Grace Miley, freshman, ninth place.
Geometry 10: Bailey A. Brown, sophomore, fourth place; and Michael Castiglia, sophomore, fifth place.
Geometry 11: Andrew Matz, junior, second place; Alisa Sonnik, junior, fifth place; Kylie Neal, junior, seventh place; and Madeline Allen, junior, 10th place.
Geometry 12: Malacki Ehlers, junior, first place; Reagen Mullins, senior, second place; and David Rogers, senior, ninth place.
Trigonometry: Aaron Hughes, senior, fourth place; Jacob Acklin, senior, fifth place; and Will Hooton, senior, seventh place.
Physical Science: Cole Daly, freshman, second place; Skylar Brines, freshman, fifth place; and Bailey N. Brown, freshman, 10th place.
Biology: Bailey A. Brown, sophomore, third place; Jessi Sparks, sophomore, fourth place; Peyton Kuhlman, sophomore, fifth place; and Arantza Heredia, sophomore, ninth place.
Chemistry: Kylie Neal, junior, fourth place; and Hunter Sparks, senior, seventh place.
Physics: Malacki Ehlers, junior, first place; Andrew Sadler, junior, sixth place; Aaron Hughes, senior, eighth place.
Number and Set: Andrew Matz, junior, fourth place; Azidro Mather, sophomore, ninth place.
Algebra Equations 9: Cole Daly, freshman, fourth place; Boston Middleton, freshman, eighth place; McKenzie Boeschen, freshman, 10th place.
Algebra 10: Michael Castiglia, sophomore, fifth place; Peyton Kuhlman, sophomore, seventh place.
Algebra 11: Malacki Ehlers, junior, first place; Michael Cho, junior, second place.
Algebra 12: Andrew Sadler, junior, second place; Breana Hoover, senior, sixth place; Madeline Allen, Junior, 10th place.
Probability: Jacob Acklin, senior, second place; Reagen Mullins, senior, seventh place; and Will Hooton, senior, eighth place.
Word Problems 9: Caleb Ehlers, freshman, first place; Cole Daly, freshman, fifth place; Skylar Brenes, freshman, ninth place.
Word Problems 10: Jessi Sparks, sophomore, sixth place; Peyton Kuhlman, sophomore, 10th place.
Word Problems 11: Michael Cho, junior, first place; Malacki Ehlers, junior, second place; and Andrew Matz, junior, ninth place.
World Problems 12: Gavin Walkington, junior, seventh place.
Advanced Topics: Aaron Hughes, senior, second place; Will Hooton, senior, fourth place; Hunter Sparks, senior, fifth place.
Top Juniors (Division II): Malacki Ehlers received first place and Andrew Matz received third place.
Team Awards
Smith-Cotton Freshman Team: Boston Middleton, Grace Miley, Aline Weng and Skylar Brines received second place.
Smith-Cotton Sophomore Team: Alisa Sonnik, Bailey A Brown, Peyton Kuhlman and Arantza Heredia received second place.
Smith-Cotton Junior Team: Malacki Ehlers, Kylie Neal, Gavin Walkington and Michael Cho received second place.
Smith-Cotton Senior Team: Aaron Hughes, Reagen Mullins, Jacob Acklin and Will Hooton received third place.
Smith-Cotton Mixed Team: Caleb Ehlers, Michael Castiglia, Andrew Matz and Hunter Sparks received first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.