Smith-Cotton athletics published its guidelines for fall sports and activities on Wednesday in preparation for Monday’s first practice of the 2020 fall sports campaign.
Attendance guidelines are still to be determined. Prepcasts, a local broadcast crew, has been tabbed to stream nearly every home event for football, soccer, volleyball, softball and swimming.
Cancellations due to COVID-19 will be treated as postponements similar to those caused by inclement weather and may be rescheduled.
The full document is available here: https://bit.ly/33F3cJU
Many guidelines concerning screening and positive tests match those set July 15 by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Coaches will provide temperature screenings for all Smith-Cotton participants prior to every practice and game. Reading exceeding 100 degrees will warrant a second screen.
A second reading exceeding 100 degrees is recorded as a positive screen which, after contacting relevant authorities, requires clearance by a healthcare provider, documentation of a negative test outcome or a 14-day quarantine period.
Individuals with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as those who had close or direct contact with the individual, will not participate for 14 days.
“If there was doubt of who the individual came into contact with then the entire team/group that practiced/rehearsed or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days,” the document stated.
The screening process is applied before travel. Coaches will turn in a seating chart to the activities director at least 24 hours before the event. All riders must wear masks, and only essential personnel will be permitted on the bus. Out-of-state travel, overnight stays and dine-in eating are not permitted.
Fall practices are closed to the public. Coaches and participants are required to wear face coverings when not directly involved in strenuous activity. Lock room usage will be limited and participants are to bring personal water bottles, as hydration carts will not be used.
Only essential team personnel should occupy the team bench during games.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
