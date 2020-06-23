Two affidavit search warrants have provided more information into the death of Hannah Fizer.
A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Fizer, of Sedalia, after she allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the deputy during a traffic stop June 13 in Sedalia.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant for Fizer’s vehicle filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:01 p.m. June 13 a Pettis County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Fizer’s vehicle for speeding. The vehicle stopped between two restaurants between the 3400 and 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard. According to the affidavit, prior to the vehicle stopping, the deputy advised the vehicle was slow to stop.
The deputy then indicated Fizer was refusing to identify herself. According to the affidavit, the deputy said Fizer advised she was recording the stop, was armed with a firearm and was going to shoot the deputy. MSHP reported last week no weapon was found in Fizer’s vehicle.
At approximately 10:07 p.m., the deputy advised shots were fired and Fizer had been struck by gunfire. Upon additional law enforcement officers’ arrival, Fizer was removed from the vehicle and officers administered first aid. Pettis County Ambulance District EMS Chief Eric Dirck told the Democrat via email PCAD units responded to the scene and attempted resuscitation with assistance from the Sedalia Fire Department. Fizer was pronounced dead at approximately 10:34 p.m. by Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith.
According to the affidavit, during the on-scene investigation MSHP investigators located Fizer’s body on the ground near the driver’s side of her vehicle. Her body appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. Five spent cartridge casings were located near the front driver’s side door. There appeared to be multiple strikes on the front driver’s side window and door but no projectiles were recovered at the scene. Investigators also observed a cellphone on the front passenger’s side floor.
Another affidavit for a search warrant filed by MSHP for Fizer’s phone stated investigators were able to obtain and review a surveillance video that captured the entire incident. According to the affidavit, “a review of the footage revealed the during the traffic stop, the Pettis County Deputy makes contact with Fizer, he then can be seen drawing his duty weapon, and Fizer can be seen moving within her vehicle, then the Deputy fires his duty weapon.”
The affidavit also stated the investigator believed the cellphone located in Fizer’s vehicle was in Fizer’s possession during the incident and “could contain video or photographic evidence of the traffic and shooting incident.”
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. William Lowe told the Democrat via email Fizer’s autopsy was completed Wednesday but Lowe “won’t be releasing specific information about it since it is part of the on-going investigation.” It can take roughly 90 days to receive the results of toxicology reports but Lowe said the highway patrol is “hopeful the toxicology will come back quicker than 90 days.”
