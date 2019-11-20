The Sedalia Country Club will host the 48th annual Thanksgiving Ham Breakfast to benefit the Center for Human Services from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Tickets are available at Don’s Truck and Towing, the Elks Lodge, the Ewing Center, Sedalia Country Club, W-K Chevrolet and at the door. Tickets are $10 per person and include drinks and buffet. For more information, call 660-826-4400 ext. 368.

