A Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in connection to a Saturday night shooting in the 1200 block of East 13th Street.
Michael R. Carpenter, 28, has been charged with felony first-degree or attempted assault, felony armed criminal action, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, around 9:28 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 13th Street in reference to a shooting. According to court documents, the caller reported they were driving south on South Engineer Avenue when they found a person who had been shot lying on the east side of the road. The victim indicated the shooting had taken place at a residence in the 1200 block of East 13th Street.
While officers were en route, dispatch received a 911 call from Carpenter where, according to court documents, Carpenter “was seemingly devoid of emotion.” He “calmly” told dispatchers a man was banging on the residence’s door with a hammer; the man referenced was the victim.
Carpenter told dispatchers the subject “came at him” so Carpenter shot him. When dispatchers asked Carpenter if he could see the victim or officers arriving on scene, Carpenter said he could not because he had gone back to the couch and was eating chips.
Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest from a small-caliber weapon. Medical assistance was given and officers began looking for Carpenter. When an officer asked bystanders about Carpenter, the victim told an officer Carpenter was the “one who shot me.” The victim stated he knocked on the door to get a ride home.
The victim was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by air ambulance. As of 6 a.m. Sunday he was in stable condition.
An officer learned dispatch was on the phone with Carpenter and told them to tell Carpenter to step outside of his residence unarmed with his hands visible. According to court documents, Carpenter stepped out the front door talking on the phone and eating chips. He was eventually handcuffed and his identity was confirmed.
Carpenter and a resident of the home consented to officers going inside. According to court documents, Carpenter led an officer into the residence and pointed out a rifle in a closet and a magazine loaded with .22 shells on the kitchen table. He told the officer the gun was his.
As the officer was examining the rifle, Carpenter spontaneously said “I pull guns on people and they get shot” and that the victim had been banging on the door with a hammer. Carpenter was asked where he shot the victim and Carpenter replied, “right in the chest.”
According to court documents, there was no obvious damage to the front or west door and both had several panes of glass intact. A storm door with two panes of glass and screen was also undamaged. There wasn’t any damage to indicate anything had been hit with a hammer and there were also no signs of forced entry.
Carpenter told an officer he knew the victim, who Carpenter said just showed up at the residence and was banging on the front door. Carpenter said he yelled who it was and the victim yelled back identifying themselves. Carpenter claimed the resident at the house previously told him the victim was going to come around “trying to raise hell.” He said he did not open the door and the victim would not leave when asked.
When asked if he called the police, Carpenter said no and later said: “a firearm takes care of the problem, and the police take a minute to get there and take care of the problem...I didn’t have that kind of time.” Carpenter also later acknowledged he had opened the door and shot the victim claiming the victim was coming at them with a hammer and he shot them in fear of his life.
The hammer was later found on the west porch.
According to court documents, Carpenter’s mannerisms and behavior indicated intoxication. Carpenter denied consuming any alcohol.
The home’s resident said they had been asleep during the incident and did not hear the knocking or gunshot. They said Carpenter woke them up to say he had shot the victim and the resident told Carpenter to call the police.
Carpenter is at the Pettis County Jail on a $100,000 bond. According to court documents, he is on probation/parole for felony knowingly burning/exploding.
