A Sedalia man was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dustin J. Dillon, 44, was driving south on state Route 5, approximately 58 feet north of Railroad Lane, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a stop sign and concrete bluff retaining wall and caught fire.
Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County coroner.
