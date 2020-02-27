Sedalia has lost a longtime supporter of children and former businessman with the death of Charles Thomas Curry on Feb. 24.
Curry, who was 89, was known for his commitment to children through his work with the Shriners as well as his efforts to improve downtown Sedalia.
“Charley was a real good person, just a great guy,” Curry’s long-time friend Don Weaver said Wednesday morning. “He really taught me a lot. I just hope I can do half a good a job as he did.”
Curry and Weaver’s friendship dates back more than 45 years and was founded in their work for the Shriners organization.
“Charley was one of the original founders of the Fun Kor, I think he was the only living one left,” Weaver noted. “He was the hospital chair for the organization and I think he held every position there was in the organization.
“The Shrine Club will miss him, I know that,” Weaver continued. “He was always active and he did so much to help the kids.”
According to his obituary, Curry was a member of the Ararat Shrine for more than 60 years where he served as Director of Shrine Clubs for the Western Jurisdiction, Ambassador, president of the Sedalia Shrine Club, and one of the founding members of the Fun Kor. As Weaver noted, Curry’s obituary states he was the local chairman of the Shriners Hospital committee for more than 40 years, helping to arrange children’s transportation and care. On many occasions, he flew with kids to hospitals around the country to help them and followed their progress.
David Curry, another long-time friend and relative of Curry’s, spoke of Charles Curry’s commitment and dedication to serving others.
“He was in the Army for six years and was dedicated to serving others,” David Curry noted. “I know he had such a very kind and soft heart for helping children through the Shriners. For years he was solely responsible for transporting the children to St. Louis (to the hospital).”
Curry served in the U.S. military during the Korean War.
“He was an excellent typist and excelled at learning other languages. These skills got him assigned to Tokyo, Japan, for a time at General MacArthur’s headquarters,” his obituary states.
Curry worked for Meadow Gold before becoming the owner of Curry Realty Inc. Curry was a founding member of Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. and served on the City of Sedalia Central Business and Cultural District board for a number of years. He was also a past member of the Sedalia Board of Realtors, Sedalia Country Club, Pettis County Historical Society, and Broadway Presbyterian Church.
A graduate of Houstonia High School, Curry is survived by his wife, Mildred K. Curry, and daughter, Charlotte J. Curry.
Private graveside services will be hosted at a later date. Friends may sign the guestbook from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Log In
