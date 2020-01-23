Sedalia Mayor John Kehde and Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick proclaimed the month of January 2020 “Crime Stoppers Month” in the City of Sedalia and Pettis County and urge all citizens to join in its observance.
The proclamation stated the Pettis County Crime Stoppers provides a method that involves citizens to aid law enforcement in solving felony crimes throughout the community. Its program also helps awaken public interest in unsolved cases and also calls upon citizens for help in providing needed information that could lead to the solution of particular crimes.
The PCCS has become an investigative tool of law enforcement in the Sedalia and Pettis County area in combating crime according to the proclamation. The program serves as a vehicle for private citizens to relay criminal information to police while remaining anonymous and is a tool in which citizens of the community and news media join together with law enforcement officials to solve crime.
