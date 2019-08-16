New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 17
Fiction:
“Chances Are,” by Richard Russo.
“The Golden Hour,” by Beatriz Williams.
“Game of Snipers,” by Stephen Hunter.
“The Helpline,” by Katherine Collette.
“Terms of Endearment,” by Donna Andrews.
“Blood Truth,” by J.R. Ward.
“The Seekers,” by Heather Graham.
Nonfiction:
“Is There Still Sex in the City,” by Candace Bushnell.
“The Family Next Door,” by John Glatt.
“I Know What I Saw,” by Linda S. Godfrey.
