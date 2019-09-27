New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 28
Fiction:
“Nothing Ventured,” by Jeffrey Archer.
“Lethal Agent: A Mitch Rapp Novel,” by Kyle Mills.
“The Titanic Secret,” by Clive Cussler.
“Death in Focus,” by Anne Perry.
“Vendetta in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
“Sins of the Father,” by Judith A. Jance.
“Things You Save in a Fire,” by Katherine Center.
Nonfiction:
“Talking to Strangers,” by Malcolm Gladwell.
“The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” by Garrett M. Graff.
“Six Ingredients with Six Sisters’ Stuff,” by Six Sisters.
