The Sedalia Public Library offers book delivery service to homebound Sedalia residents living within the city limits. Outreach services are free with delivery every two weeks. The library currently has openings for new outreach deliveries. If interested in outreach services call the library at 660-826-1314 or email atallman@sedalialibrary.com.
