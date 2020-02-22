The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, located at 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, chicken and rice casserole, green beans, broccoli, peas, garlic bread or wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joes, spinach, honey carrots, roasted red potatoes, cornbread or wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or lemon pepper fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday: Turkey and wild rice or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, coleslaw, wheat roll or wheat bun, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Herb baked fish or fried chicken, cauliflower, zucchini and tomatoes, oriental vegetables, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
