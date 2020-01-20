The Sedalia Warming Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
Ride assistance will be available to take anyone from Open Door Soup Kitchen to the shelter. The shelter offers cots, bedding, restrooms, pre-packaged snacks, coffee, and a simple breakfast.
The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on days when the wind chill is 20 degrees with snow or ice or when wind chill is 15 degrees with no precipitation.
For more information, contact Chris Traffanstedt at 660-596-3581.
