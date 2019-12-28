All State Fair Community College campuses (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will be closed to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. The Campus Store on the Sedalia campus will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center that provides technical training for high school juniors and seniors on the Sedalia campus will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. for the afternoon session.
