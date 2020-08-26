State Fair Community College’s TRiO Student Support Services grant has been renewed by the U.S. Department of Education. In February, Sedalia Mayor John Kehde signed a proclamation that recognized SFCC’s Student Support Services (SSS) and Upward Bound (UB) programs. From left, SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson, UB Advisor Osiris Ochoa, UB Academic Advisor Brandon Hammond, UB student Stephanie Estrada, SFCC Human Resources Executive Director Rachel Dawson, UB student Sarah Hinkson, SSS Receptionist Michael Mugler, Mayor John Kehde, SSS Academic Advisor Dana Goosen, UB student Mano Deignan, SSS Director Sonya Bowman, UB Coordinator Linda Creach, SFCC Dean of Student and Academic Support Services Dr. Autumn Porter, SSS Student Success Coach Crissina Kemp, and SSS Administrative Assistant Wanda Trauschke.