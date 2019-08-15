Brad Driskill, State Fair Community College Agriculture program coordinator and instructor, was awarded the Missouri Association of Career and Technical Education (MOACTE) Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year award. The award was announced July 23 in Springfield during the Missouri ACTE conference.
This award recognizes the finest career and technical teachers at the post-secondary level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of career technical education in their institutions and communities. State award winners are eligible to move forward for ACTE Region III consideration.
ACTE’s mission is to provide educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce. ACTE strives to empower educators to deliver high-quality CTE programs that ensure all students are positioned for career success.
