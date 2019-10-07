State Fair Community College will host 11 of Missouri’s annual free “FAFSA Frenzy” events at various locations. These events help college-bound students apply for financial aid.
The free come-and-go workshops are as follows:
Oct. 9, 6 to 8 p.m. at Skyline High School in Urbana
Oct. 13, 2 to 4 p.m. at Lake Career and Tech Center in Camdenton
Oct. 15, 2 to 6 p.m. at SFCC Proctor Library, 3201 W. 16th St. in Sedalia
Oct. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia
Oct. 24, 2 to 4 p.m. at SFCC-Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster
Oct. 27, 2 to 4 p.m. at SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach
Oct. 29, 3 to 7 p.m. at SFCC-Boonville, 701 Third St., Room BNK 112 in Boonville
Nov. 2, noon to 3 p.m. at Carrollton R-VII High School in Carrollton
Nov. 6, 3 to 7 p.m. at SFCC-Clinton, 1701 N. Second St., Room 101 in Clinton
Nov. 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at Warsaw R-IX High School in Warsaw
Nov. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at Saline County Career Center in Marshall
FAFSA Frenzy offers free help to prospective and current students and parents in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is the first step in applying for federal, state and institutional financial assistance programs.
Financial aid professionals will be on hand to assist attendees in completing the 2020-21 FAFSA on site and provide pertinent information about federal and state funding and scholarships. Suggested items students and parents should bring are 2018 tax forms, 2018 W-2s, Social Security Number, FSA ID username and password (create this at fsaid.ed.gov), and records of untaxed income and assets.
Drawings will be held for scholarships from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development for students attending the events. Winners will receive their scholarships upon receipt of enrollment verification for the 2020 fall term in a Missouri postsecondary program.
For more information, contact Dawn Hines, Financial Aid advisor, at dyoung8@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7358.
