For PJ Allred, his senior year will be marked as one where dreams have come true. Since scoring his first touchdown in September to becoming a viral sensation, meeting some of his heroes of football and now making the trip of a lifetime to Super Bowl LIV, Allred is living out many of his dreams.
During the Smith-Cotton High School home football game against the Hickman Kewpies, Allred was filmed by KMIZ Channel 17 Sports Director Andrew Kaufmann who shared Allred’s touchdown run in his story and social media post following the game.
From there the post went viral. Allred was featured on ESPN’s Top 10 picks, USA Today wrote about him, and more interviews followed including Access Hollywood and stations from as far away as New York.
It was a family friend, Holly Ladd, who reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs through the Dream Factory to help in the next stage of the journey. Ladd sent the tape of Allred to the Chiefs who, according to Allred’s mother Valerie Corpe, “fell in love with him.”
“His father reached out as well to the Dream Factory,” Corpe said. “PJ had already been granted his dream, but they decided that he deserved this.
“They let him pick guests for the game, he chose me, my husband, his father and his sisters,” Corpe continued. “Unfortunately, his father was ill and unable to attend.”
The Chiefs and the Dream Factory paid for two rooms and a limousine for the game.
“Upon arrival, we were greeted by Ralph Apel of the Chiefs organization. We rode to the game and were met by Gary Spani, Chiefs Hall of Famer. He escorted us to the field,” Corpe said. “We met the Hunt family who are amazing people. Mrs. Hunt said PJ would be their lucky charm.”
The family had no idea Allred would meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“They said there would be no time,” Corpe commented. “They told us to line up. We got to high five the team and PJ got the ball from Mahomes.”
Corpe added one of the best things that happened, in addition to Allred meeting Mahomes, was five other boys with disabilities were taken across the end zone at the end of the Dec. 3 game in Kansas City.
The Chiefs told Corpe prior to the game if the team advanced to the Super Bowl Allred would be given two tickets to attend. Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt presented Allred with a giant ticket to the Super Bowl.
“They then explained that he was going to the Super Bowl,” Corpe said. “I asked him who he was taking and without hesitation, he pointed at his step-dad (Tony Corpe).
“I asked why,” Corpe continued. “He said he was the most fun.”
Allred, his mother and step-father left Sedalia on Wednesday for Miami. Since their arrival, they have been taking in the sights, attending Fan Fest and relaxing at their hotel.
Allred admitted he wasn’t familiar with Jennifer Lopez or Shakira, who will both be performing at halftime. Since then, thanks to the internet, he has discovered more about the musical superstars and is looking forward to their performance.
“He and Papa looked it up and he got very excited,” Corpe remarked about the halftime show. “PJ is looking forward to seeing the Chiefs bring home a victory.”
No matter the outcome of the game, Allred is still focusing on his dreams.
“He always told me he's would be a famous quarterback and believes that if you place it in your heart and do the work, nothing is impossible,” Corpe noted. “This year has been a whirlwind. I feel this was inspired by the selfless act of Hickman giving up a shutout record to let him run.”
