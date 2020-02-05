The following students were recently named to the Smithton High School Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Superior Honor Roll
Freshmen: Josie Bray, Riley Bryan, Cailey Cooke, Allison Meyer, Tatiana Modnova, Murray Page, Breanna Sims.
Sophomores: David Borlak, Paige Bradley, Chantaleigh Newton, Lewis Page, Laneya Rhymer, Audree Ross, Leighney Trotter, Alex Walsh.
Juniors: Elijah Brown, Ahlyna Cason, Matthew Clary, Madison Clutter, Lynnae DeHaven, Sierra DeHaven, Dylan Deuschle, Aaron Douglas, Jake Fetterman, Breanna Franke, Leah Landon, Chastity LeGrant, Kiersten Luttrell, Logan McClain, Addison Miesner, Kendall Pyle, Madison Sparks, Megan Stoll.
Seniors: Destiny Anderson, Austin Bahner, Sulamita Boyko, Alyssya Cason, Marissa Clary, Gage Crane, Juss Doyle, Hailey Dunnavant, Caitlin Frazee, Amaya Gano, Marissa Gertz, Autumn Huddleston, Noah Kratzer, Emily Pantyukhina, Danielle Spencer, Blane Staus, Drew Steele, Ethan Trotter, Kaylea Weber.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Freshmen: Baxter Brown, Briana Bryant, Aiden Huddleston, Lillian May, Allison Stevenson, Riley Wehrman.
Juniors: Brendan Campbell, Erin Letourneau, Noah Reed, Matthew Rohr, David Spencer.
Seniors: Madalyn Amos, Madison Arl, Ethan Bohlen, Dakota Dunnavant, Hunter Elgin, Sadie Greene, Jacob McFarlin, Leah Muhr.
Honor Roll
Freshmen: Kaitlin Fiedler, Alyssia Keller, Lance Selvey, Payton Simmons.
Sophomores: Devon Hand, Brianna Holland, Andrew Koeller, Mallory Kroeger, Samantha Netz, Thomas Tripp.
Juniors: Taylor Brown, Carleigh Cordes, Mason Goosen, Aubrey Johnson, Ruvim Karpenchuk, Connor Lybarger, Tabitha McDaniel, Seriah Taber, Troydean Walker.
Seniors: Colby Ackerman, Harley Barnett, Alisha Lindsay, Justin Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.