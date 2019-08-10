A Smithton man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning in Cooper County west of Boonville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 3:18 a.m. Aaron T. Poindexter, 46, of Troy, was driving east on Interstate 70 at the 98.4 mile marker when he struck the rear of an eastbound semi-truck driven by Kelvin F. Shepard, 35, of Wichita, Kansas.
Poindexter’s own semi-truck then crossed the median and overturned. A westbound semi-truck driven by Dale J. Jorgenson, 65, struck Poindexter’s towed unit. The report states Jorgenson’s vehicle, which was carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service, exploded on impact.
Jorgenson was pronounced dead at the scene by Cooper County Deputy Coroner Chris Howard.
Poindexter and Shepard suffered minor injuries and were taken by the Cooper County Ambulance District to Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.
The Boonville Daily News reported Shepard’s trailer was carrying 39,000 pounds of pork, which spilled onto the highway, according to MSHP Sgt. Scott White. He told the newspaper the cleanup was extensive.
According to KOMU, westbound I-70 was closed for six hours. The Daily News reported all lanes were back open around 10:30 a.m. after traffic had been diverted at Exit 101.
